Anna Maria Kozo, 88, of Bethlehem died peacefully on Wednesday, June 5, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Ilona (Somenek) and Karoly Domyan. For 39 years, she was the loving wife of the late Frank Kozo. Anna was a member of St. Anne's Catholic Church and former member of St. John Capistrano Catholic Church. Anna was a member of the ILGWU and worked as a seamstress for various local companies until her retirement. She enjoyed cooking and baking for all of the holidays and family gatherings. She loved her family and cherished the time she spent with them.She will be lovingly remembered by her son Frank J. Kozo, Jr. (Sherry Domenico Kozo); brother, Karoly Domyan; sisters Helen Pinter, Terez Szakaly and Ibolyka Domyan and her nieces and nephews, whom she loved dearly. Anna was preceded in death by her brother, Joseph Domyan and sister, Margit Ertl.A viewing will be held on Monday, June 10, 2019 from 10-11 a.m. at St. Anne's Catholic Church 450 E. Washington Ave. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11 a.m. Burial will be held at Holy Saviour Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Moravian Village of Bethlehem Healthcare Center, 526 Wood St. Bethlehem, PA 18018.Condolences may be offered online at www.connellfuneral.com Published in Morning Call on June 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary