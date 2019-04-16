Home

Anna-Marie Joy Shimer, 62, of Bethlehem, passed away April 13, 2019 at the St. Luke's Hospice House. Born in Fountain Hill, she was the daughter of Arthur Shimer Sr. and Juyne (Sanders) Shimer Fillman, both of Bethlehem. Surviving with her parents, are children: Teri, wife of Marcellus Watkins; Brian Tarboro, and his wife Katie; and LaToya Tarboro, all of Bethlehem; and Roy Tarboro III, of Wilkes-Barre; brothers: Wayne Shimer, and his wife, Shelley, of Northampton; and Arthur Shimer Jr., of Coatesville; and grandchildren: Shylah, Makaylah, MaKenzie, Brian Jr., and Sadie Mae; and many nieces & nephews; and "adopted" children & grandchildren. Memorial Services will be at 1 PM on Saturday, April 20th at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 2718 Linden Street, Bethlehem, PA 18017. For information about memorial donations and to offer on-line condolences, please visit her "Book of Memories" at falkfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 16, 2019
