Anna May Lewis, 79, of Wind Gap, quietly passed away on Tuesday, March 03, 2020, at Gracedale Nursing Home. She was the wife of Vaughn K. Lewis. They would have celebrated 63 years of marriage on August 3rd. Born in Plainfield Township, she was a daughter of the late Raymond and Beulah (Lightcap) Klump. Anna May attended Pen Argyl High School. She was a member of the International Ladies' Garment Workers' Union, and she retired from A & H Sportswear in Pen Argyl where she was a sewing machine operator for 35 years. Prior to that, Anna May was employed by Glove Mill in Pen Argyl from 1957 to 1966. For many years, she served as a volunteer at the Slate Belt Senior Citizen Center in Bangor and the Girl Scouts in Wind Gap. Anna May enjoyed puzzles and she loved spending time with her grandson. Survivors: In addition to her loving husband, Vaughn, she will be dearly missed by her daughter, Connie Hendershot and her husband, James Jr., of Wind Gap; a grandson, Jonah Hendershot and his wife, Annie, of Wilson Borough; a brother, Gerald "Jerry" Klump and his wife, Barbara, of Ft. Myers, FL; two sisters, Catherine Bender, of Bushkill Township, and Grace Pysher, of Wind Gap; many nieces and nephews. Anna May was predeceased by a sister, Nancy Werner, and a special nephew, Chuck Bender, Jr. Services: Private, at the convenience of the family. There will be no calling hours. Arrangements have been entrusted to the GEORGE G. BENSING FUNERAL HOME, LLC, Village of Moorestown – Bath. Contributions: Memorial contributions may be offered in memory of Anna May to the , 3893 Adler Place, Suite 170, Bethlehem, PA 18017.
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 8, 2020