Anna "Smitty" Meilinger, 93, of Bethlehem, died on Friday, February 15, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Anna (Reinvald) and Stephen Meilinger.Smitty was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church. She enjoyed playing cards, golfing and in her teen years, playing softball. In 1996, Smitty was inducted into the Bethlehem Area Bowlers Association Hall of Fame.She will be lovingly remembered by her sister-in-law, Eileen Meilinger; nieces and nephews, JoAnn and Jim Lynch, Stephen and Patti Meilinger, Sissy and Phillip Huffman, Lisa and Michael Stewart, Shirley Bolash and Bob Martin and many great nieces and great nephews. Smitty was preceded in death by her brothers, John Meilinger and Stephen Meilinger and sisters, Elizabeth Bolash, Theresa Yencho and Barbara Emrick.A viewing will be held on Friday, February 22, 2019 from 6-8p.m. at Connell Funeral Home 245 E. Broad St. Bethlehem, PA 18018. A viewing will also be held on Saturday, February 23, 2019 from 11 a.m.- 12 p.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church 1817 1st St. Bethlehem, PA 18020 with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 12 p.m. Burial will be held at Holy Saviour Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Sacred Heart Catholic ChurchCondolences may be offered online at www.connellfuneral.com Published in Morning Call on Feb. 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary