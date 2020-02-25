|
|
Anna O. Lakics, 94, of Nazareth, died peacefully on Feb. 22, 2020 in the home she was born and raised in. She is the wife of the late Alfred Lakics. Anna was born on Jan. 23, 1926 to the late John and Rozalia (Franusiszyn) Ostrowski. She was an office clerk for the former Lehigh Valley Railroad, of Bethlehem, retiring in 1986 after 37 years of service. She was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church, of Nazareth. She adored animals and enjoyed polkas. She loved gardening, working in the yard and cutting grass. She is missed by daughter, Ann Burke and husband John, of Nazareth, grandchildren, Alicia and Ryan Burke. She was pre-deceased by daughter, Paula Lakics; sisters, Jennie Sysko, Rose Ostrowski; brother, Stanley Ostrowski; infant brother, Walter Ostrowski. Calling hours will be held on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020 from 9:00-10:30 AM in the Joseph F. Reichel Funeral Home Inc., 220 Washington Park, Nazareth, PA 18064. Followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM in Holy Family Church, of Nazareth. Burial will take place in Holy Family Cemetery, of Nazareth. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Center for Animal Health and Welfare, 1165 Island Park Rd., Easton, PA 18042. Online condolences may be offered at www.jfreichelfuneralhome.com
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 25, 2020