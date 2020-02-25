Home

POWERED BY

Services
Joseph Reichel Funeral Service
220 WASHINGTON PARK
Nazareth, PA 18064 2634
Calling hours
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Joseph Reichel Funeral Service
220 WASHINGTON PARK
Nazareth, PA 18064 2634
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
11:00 AM
Holy Family Church
Nazareth, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Anna Lakics
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anna O. Lakics


1926 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Anna O. Lakics Obituary
Anna O. Lakics, 94, of Nazareth, died peacefully on Feb. 22, 2020 in the home she was born and raised in. She is the wife of the late Alfred Lakics. Anna was born on Jan. 23, 1926 to the late John and Rozalia (Franusiszyn) Ostrowski. She was an office clerk for the former Lehigh Valley Railroad, of Bethlehem, retiring in 1986 after 37 years of service. She was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church, of Nazareth. She adored animals and enjoyed polkas. She loved gardening, working in the yard and cutting grass. She is missed by daughter, Ann Burke and husband John, of Nazareth, grandchildren, Alicia and Ryan Burke. She was pre-deceased by daughter, Paula Lakics; sisters, Jennie Sysko, Rose Ostrowski; brother, Stanley Ostrowski; infant brother, Walter Ostrowski. Calling hours will be held on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020 from 9:00-10:30 AM in the Joseph F. Reichel Funeral Home Inc., 220 Washington Park, Nazareth, PA 18064. Followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM in Holy Family Church, of Nazareth. Burial will take place in Holy Family Cemetery, of Nazareth. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Center for Animal Health and Welfare, 1165 Island Park Rd., Easton, PA 18042. Online condolences may be offered at www.jfreichelfuneralhome.com
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Anna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Joseph Reichel Funeral Service
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -