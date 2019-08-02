Home

Reichel Funeral Home - Northampton
326 East 21st
Northampton, PA 18067
610-261-0440
Anna Nikischer
Calling hours
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
8:00 AM - 9:30 AM
Reichel Funeral Home - Northampton
326 East 21st
Northampton, PA 18067
Liturgy
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
St. John the Baptist Ukrainian Catholic Church
1343 Newport Ave.
Northampton, PA
1919 - 2019
Anna P. Nikischer Obituary
Anna P. Nikischer, 99 of Northampton passed away Wednesday, July 31, 2019 in Cedarbrook Nursing Home, Allentown. Born on November 16, 1919 in Cementon, she was a daughter of the late Harry and Anastasia (Butrie) Pidstawski. Anna was preceded in death by her husband, John. She was employed as a sewing machine operator for various garment factories including the former Cross Country Clothes in Northampton and Coplay Dress for many years. Anna was a member of St. John the Baptist Ukrainian Catholic Church in Northampton where she was active in church activities including pierogi making. She was also a member of Friendly Fifties, Apostleship of Prayer, AARP of Lehigh Twp., and enjoyed volunteering at Good Shepherd in the sewing room.

Survivors: Anna is survived by daughter, Rose Marie Fenstermacher of Allentown; sister, Pauline Takacs of Northampton; grandchildren, Ann Marie Egizio and husband Dave, Bruce Zimmerman and wife Addie, Carole Banko and husband Stephen, John Kohn and wife Victoria, Jennifer Fenstermacher; great-grandchildren, Megan Parashos and husband Nicholas, Emily and Nathan Zimmerman, Zachary and Samantha Egizio, Victoria and Cecelia Kohn and Adam Banko; great-great grandchildren, Kalli and Hariton Parashos and several nieces and nephews. Anna is predeceased by daughter, Mary Ann Kohn; brother, Nicholas Pidstawski; sisters, Stella Vas, Mary Pany and Catherine Wagner.

Services: A Divine Liturgy will be celebrated on Monday, August 5th at 10:00 a.m. in St. John the Baptist Ukrainian Catholic Church, 1343 Newport Ave., Northampton. Family and friends are invited to attend a calling hour on Monday, from 8:00 a.m. until 9:30 a.m. in the Reichel Funeral Home, 326 E. 21st St., Northampton. Interment will be in the parish cemetery.

Memorials: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be presented to Cedarbrook Nursing Home, Allentown Activities Fund c/o the funeral home. Online condolences may be offered at www.reichelfuneralhome.com.
Published in Morning Call on Aug. 2, 2019
