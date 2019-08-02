|
Anna P. Nikischer, 99 of Northampton passed away Wednesday, July 31, 2019 in Cedarbrook Nursing Home, Allentown. Born on November 16, 1919 in Cementon, she was a daughter of the late Harry and Anastasia (Butrie) Pidstawski. Anna was preceded in death by her husband, John. She was employed as a sewing machine operator for various garment factories including the former Cross Country Clothes in Northampton and Coplay Dress for many years. Anna was a member of St. John the Baptist Ukrainian Catholic Church in Northampton where she was active in church activities including pierogi making. She was also a member of Friendly Fifties, Apostleship of Prayer, AARP of Lehigh Twp., and enjoyed volunteering at Good Shepherd in the sewing room.
Survivors: Anna is survived by daughter, Rose Marie Fenstermacher of Allentown; sister, Pauline Takacs of Northampton; grandchildren, Ann Marie Egizio and husband Dave, Bruce Zimmerman and wife Addie, Carole Banko and husband Stephen, John Kohn and wife Victoria, Jennifer Fenstermacher; great-grandchildren, Megan Parashos and husband Nicholas, Emily and Nathan Zimmerman, Zachary and Samantha Egizio, Victoria and Cecelia Kohn and Adam Banko; great-great grandchildren, Kalli and Hariton Parashos and several nieces and nephews. Anna is predeceased by daughter, Mary Ann Kohn; brother, Nicholas Pidstawski; sisters, Stella Vas, Mary Pany and Catherine Wagner.
Services: A Divine Liturgy will be celebrated on Monday, August 5th at 10:00 a.m. in St. John the Baptist Ukrainian Catholic Church, 1343 Newport Ave., Northampton. Family and friends are invited to attend a calling hour on Monday, from 8:00 a.m. until 9:30 a.m. in the Reichel Funeral Home, 326 E. 21st St., Northampton. Interment will be in the parish cemetery.
Memorials: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be presented to Cedarbrook Nursing Home, Allentown Activities Fund c/o the funeral home. Online condolences may be offered at www.reichelfuneralhome.com.
Published in Morning Call on Aug. 2, 2019