Anna R. Jones, 98, beloved mother and grandmother, a resident of Weatherwood Nursing Home, formerly of Slatington, passed away Friday, April 3, 2020. She was the husband of the late of Ralph H. Jones. Born on February 16, 1922, in Palmerton, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Anna (Rohaly) Nenscel. Anna worked for Northern Lehigh School District in housekeeping, retiring in 1975. Prior to, she worked for the former Keystone Lamp Factory, Slatington. She was a long time member of the Slatington Baptist Church, and member of the Palmerton Hungarian Club.
Anna is survived by a daughter Ann Marie and husband Harry Kocher of Lehighton; sons: William O. Jones of NY and Richard H. Jones of FL; 2 grandchildren.
Private services will be held. Arrangements are under the direction of Harding Funeral Home, Slatington.
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 5, 2020