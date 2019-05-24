Home

POWERED BY

Services
Reichel Funeral Home - Northampton
326 East 21st
Northampton, PA 18067
610-261-0440
For more information about
Anna Haftl
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Anna Haftl
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anna Rose Haftl

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Anna Rose Haftl Obituary
Anna Rose Haftl, of Lehigh Township, entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, May 22, 2019. She was the wife of the late Franklin Haftl Sr., who died in 1996. Born January 28, 1929 in Lehigh Township, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Cecelia (Szuppi) Kratzer. Anna was a life member of St. Nicholas Catholic Church and worked in the garment industry for many years. Survivors: daughter, Barbara, wife of Larry Kocher; sons, Franklin Haftl Jr. and wife, Marianne, and Michael Haftl and wife, Anita; 6 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren; sister, Julia Penchishen. Services will be private under the direction of the Reichel Funeral Home, Northampton. Online condolences may be submitted at www.reichelfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in memory of Anna to St. Nicholas Church, 4412 Mountain View Dr., Walnutport, PA 18088.
Published in Morning Call on May 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Reichel Funeral Home - Northampton
Download Now