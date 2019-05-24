|
Anna Rose Haftl, of Lehigh Township, entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, May 22, 2019. She was the wife of the late Franklin Haftl Sr., who died in 1996. Born January 28, 1929 in Lehigh Township, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Cecelia (Szuppi) Kratzer. Anna was a life member of St. Nicholas Catholic Church and worked in the garment industry for many years. Survivors: daughter, Barbara, wife of Larry Kocher; sons, Franklin Haftl Jr. and wife, Marianne, and Michael Haftl and wife, Anita; 6 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren; sister, Julia Penchishen. Services will be private under the direction of the Reichel Funeral Home, Northampton. Online condolences may be submitted at www.reichelfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in memory of Anna to St. Nicholas Church, 4412 Mountain View Dr., Walnutport, PA 18088.
Published in Morning Call on May 24, 2019