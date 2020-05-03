I have known Anna since I was five years old. Her brother John was married to my sister, and she was the most wonderful woman I ever knew. She always treated me so well and like I was one of her own children. She would always ask about me and my family when she saw my parents at Church. A more loving and caring person you will ever meet and I was very fortunate to have known her and to have been in her life. May God welcome her now where she can join her family and may God comfort her earthly family here till they can all be together one day again.

Mary Miller

Friend