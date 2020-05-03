Anna Skrapits, 86, of Northampton passed away peacefully on Friday, May 1. She was surrounded by her family when she left this life at St. Luke's Hospital in Bethlehem. She was born in Szentpéterfa (Petrovo Selo), Hungary on July 21, 1933, one of six children of the late István and Johanna (Kurcz) Skrapits. She was the devoted wife of John Skrapits since May 27, 1956, for almost 64 years, until his death on March 26, 2020. After her marriage to John in May 1956, they decided to leave their homeland in November of the same year because of the failure of the Hungarian Revolution. Anna was five months pregnant when she and her husband crossed into Austria as refugees and stopped at various refugee camps. Eventually, they made the journey from Munich, Germany to Camp Kilmer in Piscataway, New Jersey through Operation Safe Haven in February 1957. They settled in Northampton to be near other family members, and Anna gave birth to their firstborn, John, one week after arriving in the United States. Anna found great solace in her Catholic faith, praying the Rosary every day. She derived great enjoyment from the simple things in life, such as tending to her vegetable garden and flowers, cooking, and baking for her family. Anna was happiest when she was caring for her loved ones, and she especially enjoyed visits from her grandchildren. She was a member of Queenship of Mary Church and St. Peter and Paul Society, both in Northampton. Survivors: Children, John, Andrew and wife Kathleen (Kachmar), and Juliann; her grandchildren, Kristen, Brian, Bethany, and Chloe. She is also survived by her brother Stephen and his wife Heidi. Anna was predeceased by her husband John five weeks earlier, along with her parents and her siblings George, John, Cecilia, and Maria. Services: A private burial service will be held this week, and a Memorial Mass will be announced at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of the Reichel Funeral Home – Northampton. Online condolences may be offered at www.reichelfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, any donations can be made to Queenship of Mary Church.
