|
|
Anna Stroback died peacefully on Tuesday November 12th, 2019 at home surrounded by her loving family. Anna was the wife of the late Jacob Stroback. They were married for 30 years. Born on a small farm in Hüttenzell, Germany in 1930 she was one of eleven children to Rosina (Maier) and Johann Wiesinger. Anna grew up during WWII in Nazi Germany and left home at age 12 to work on a farm. In 1954 Anna immigrated to Phila. She started working in the Delicatessen department at Penn Fruit where she met her husband. Her family was her life's joy and she was a committed, loving woman to everyone. She felt at peace knowing that she had lived a long, wonderful life filled with a lot of love. She was especially proud of her children and grandchildren. Survived by daughters Teresa Walsh, Linda Stroback-Hocking (Bob), and her son Max J. Stroback (JoAnna) and grandchildren Julia, (Bjoern), Jessica, Rose, Jacob, and Candice. A Memorial Service will be held on Sat. Nov. 16, 2019 at 11:30 am, at St. Timothy's Lutheran, 140 S. Ott St., in Allentown. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Pancreatic Caner Society or . Online condolences may be made at www.allentowncremationservices.com
Published in Morning Call on Nov. 14, 2019