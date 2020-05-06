Anna T. (Lizak) Bucha, 91, of Allentown passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 3, 2020. She was born November 24, 1928 in Northampton and was the daughter of the late Albert and Katarina (Milander) Lizak. Anna was the spouse of the late Anthony J. Bucha, Sr.



Early on, Anna worked for Cross Country Clothes in Northampton. Later, she worked many years in Administration for Hess's and Bon-Ton department stores before retiring in 1990.



She was a devoted homemaker, loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend.



Anna was a member of Our Lady Help of Christians Church for over 60 years. During this time, she worked at the church festival and immensely enjoyed the choir where she sang soprano for over 30 years. She was also a member of the Diocesan Council of Senior Citizens.



Survivors: her children Anthony, husband of Jenny of Center Valley, David, husband of Diane of Macungie, Michael (deceased), husband of Kathy of Emmaus, and Mary, wife of Edward Crompton of Exton, 13 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren, sister Monica, wife of Frank Paukovits, and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband Anthony J. of 16 years and son Michael; sisters Catherine Neupauer, Mary Makovsky, Bernadine Stangl, and brothers Steve and John.



Interment: will be held privately at the convenience of the family at Holy Savior Cemetery. A Requiem Mass will be held for family and friends at a later date.



Contributions: can be made to: Our Lady Help of Christians Church 444 N. Jasper Street, Allentown, PA 18109 or Catholic Charities c/o Diocese of Allentown 900 S. Woodward Street, Allentown, Pa. 18103.



Arrangements entrusted to the O'Donnell Funeral Home, Allentown.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store