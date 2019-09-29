|
Anna (Anka) Thornton, 87, of Bethlehem, died at home on Sunday, September 22, 2019. Her husband, Worth L. Thornton died in 1997. Born in Bethlehem, she was the daughter of the late John and Mary (Dobay) Grencer. She was a member of the Central Bethlehem Congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses. Anna was a volunteer for Jehovah's Witnesses and enjoyed spending time quilting.
Survivors: Children, Jep Thornton and his wife Ingrid, Jennifer Linck, and Sam Thornton and his wife Louann; Sister, Margaret Banko; and Grandchildren, James "Jimmy" and Sara Thornton, Bryon and Kim Linck, and Zach and Max Thornton. She was preceded in death by Siblings, Mary, Anna, Mike, John, Jr., Helen, George and Andrew.
Services: Memorial, 2:30 p.m. Saturday, October 5, 2019 at Kingdom Hall, 2718 Linden Street, Bethlehem, PA 18017. Arrangements by Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, Allentown.
Published in Morning Call on Sept. 29, 2019