Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, P.C. - Allentown
1629 Hamilton Street
Allentown, PA 18102
610-432-4128
Resources
More Obituaries for Anna Truchan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anna Truchan

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Anna Truchan Obituary
Anna Truchan had several memorable final days with Renee Kiser, her daughter, and her husband, Carl Kiser, with whom she resided; her granddaughter, Kelly and her husband Stacy Cartledge, and her loving great grandchildren, Clara and Aubrey.Anna Truchan entered this world surrounded by strong women who cared for each other deeply, and she departed much the same way – surrounded by the women and girls who grasped the impactful way that she took this world by the horns. In life she gracefully challenged the stereotypes of how a woman could thrive independently as a widow, against all odds. She had a soft spot for lost souls, perhaps because, like many of us, she often felt lost herself. But the kindness, generosity, and love she spread created ripples that will ebb and flow at the shores of time long after we all depart our earthly vessels. She was strong, both physically and mentally, but nothing was stronger than her faith. There was a tornado warning issued shortly before she passed. I like to think that the heavens were working so hard to pull her from this earth that they needed to create a physical funnel, meant to bring her home. And now we smile up at her, and her down at us. There is a peace in our souls that is filled with her strength and kindness. And we are most thankful.She was born December 20, 1922, 2 days after her father passed away. Her parents were Anna Paranich Rishko and Theodore Rishko. She was predeceased by her brothers John, Michael, and Joseph Rishko.Services were held Friday in her church, Protection of the BVM Orthodox Greek Catholic Church, Allentown. Burial was next to her husband, John Truchan, and her mother in Laurel Cemetery, Whitehall. Arrangements entrusted to Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, Allentown.
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now