Anna Truchan had several memorable final days with Renee Kiser, her daughter, and her husband, Carl Kiser, with whom she resided; her granddaughter, Kelly and her husband Stacy Cartledge, and her loving great grandchildren, Clara and Aubrey.Anna Truchan entered this world surrounded by strong women who cared for each other deeply, and she departed much the same way – surrounded by the women and girls who grasped the impactful way that she took this world by the horns. In life she gracefully challenged the stereotypes of how a woman could thrive independently as a widow, against all odds. She had a soft spot for lost souls, perhaps because, like many of us, she often felt lost herself. But the kindness, generosity, and love she spread created ripples that will ebb and flow at the shores of time long after we all depart our earthly vessels. She was strong, both physically and mentally, but nothing was stronger than her faith. There was a tornado warning issued shortly before she passed. I like to think that the heavens were working so hard to pull her from this earth that they needed to create a physical funnel, meant to bring her home. And now we smile up at her, and her down at us. There is a peace in our souls that is filled with her strength and kindness. And we are most thankful.She was born December 20, 1922, 2 days after her father passed away. Her parents were Anna Paranich Rishko and Theodore Rishko. She was predeceased by her brothers John, Michael, and Joseph Rishko.Services were held Friday in her church, Protection of the BVM Orthodox Greek Catholic Church, Allentown. Burial was next to her husband, John Truchan, and her mother in Laurel Cemetery, Whitehall. Arrangements entrusted to Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, Allentown. Published in Morning Call on Apr. 21, 2019