Anna Uliana Stocker, 97, of Pen Argyl, passed away, Thursday, April 30, 2020, at St. Luke's Brian D. Perin Hospice House. She was the wife of the late Theodore L. Stocker, who passed away, May 2, 1996.
Due to the present guidelines for the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, all services will be private with burial in St. Elizabeth's Cemetery, Pen Argyl. The Ruggiero Funeral Home, LLC, is in charge of arrangements. On line condolences may be offered at www.ruggierofuneralhome.com.
Published in Morning Call on May 2, 2020.