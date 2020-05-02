Anna Uliana Stocker
1923 - 2020
Anna Uliana Stocker, 97, of Pen Argyl, passed away, Thursday, April 30, 2020, at St. Luke's Brian D. Perin Hospice House. She was the wife of the late Theodore L. Stocker, who passed away, May 2, 1996.

Due to the present guidelines for the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, all services will be private with burial in St. Elizabeth's Cemetery, Pen Argyl. The Ruggiero Funeral Home, LLC, is in charge of arrangements. On line condolences may be offered at www.ruggierofuneralhome.com.

Published in Morning Call on May 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
Burial
St. Elizabeth’s Cemetery
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Mark, Im sorry the current situation prohibits your friends from attending and supporting you in this time of loss. Just know that my thoughts are with you and your whole family. Love and prayers.
Bernadette Sabatini
Friend
