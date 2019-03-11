Home

Anna V. Hartzell Obituary
Anna V. Hartzell, 86, of Northampton, died Friday, March 8, 2019, at Sacred Heart Senior Living by the Creek of Northampton. She was the wife of Dale Hartzell for the past 55 years. Born in Egypt, PA, she was the daughter of the late John and Sophie (Somishka) Krempasky. Anna was a member of Assumption of The Blessed Virgin Mary Church of Northampton. She was employed as a teller at the former First National Bank of Allentown and as a cashier in the cafeteria at the Northampton Junior High School. Anna was a devoted and loving wife, mother, and grandmother. Survivors: Husband Dale, daughter Jane DelVecchio and her husband Henry, grandchildren Luke and Brynn, and brothers Wilfred, Michael, and Jacob. She was pre-deceased by her brother John. Services: A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Noon on Saturday, March 16 in the church, 2181 Washington Ave, Northampton. Call Saturday 10:30-11:30 in the Reichel Funeral Home, 326 E. 21st St., Northampton. Memorial contributions may be sent to the church. The Pearson Funeral Home, Bethlehem, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to www.pearsonfh.com.
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 11, 2019
