Anna Valera Kanaskie, 90, of Bethlehem, formerly of Shamokin, passed away on Saturday, October 26, 2019. Born in Marion Heights, PA, she was the daughter of Lorenzo (Lawrence) and Mary (Mudrick) Valera. She was the loving wife of the late Edward J. Kanaskie.
Anna was a devoted member of Mother Cabrini Roman Catholic Church in Shamokin where she was a member of the Franciscan Third Order Lay People Confraternity of Penitents and Eucharistic Minister. She worked at the National Ticket Company as a ticket cutter for many years. She enjoyed traveling to Spain to visit her family. Anna was devoted to her family and cherished her time with them.
She will be lovingly remembered by her son, Richard L. Kanaskie and his wife, Charlene M. of Bethlehem; grandchildren, Andrew A. Kanaskie and his wife, Kelsey A., Matthew A. Kanaskie, Jacqueline M. Kanaskie and Nicholas E. Kanaskie; 1 great-grandchild, Claire V. Kanaskie; brother, Richard Valera of Florida and sisters, Mary Hemerka of Florida, Isabel Sherron of Florida and Dolores Shaulinski of New York.
Services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mother Cabrini Roman Catholic Church, 214 N. Shamokin St., Shamokin, PA 17872.
Condolences may be offered online at www.connellfuneral.com
Published in Morning Call on Oct. 30, 2019