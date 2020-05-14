Anna Visingaldi, 87 of Whitehall PA and formerly of Bangor passed away Tuesday May 12 in Whitehall Manor.
Anna was born in Northampton Pa, a daughter of the late Joseph and Teresia (Marth) Dragovits. Her beloved husband for 47 years, Alfonso Visingaldi passed away in 2003.
Anna worked in the garment industry for many years and her first job was at Western Electric.
She was a member of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church Roseto and UNITE-garment workers union.
Anna is survived by daughters; TinaMarie Nagle (Keith) of New Tripoli and MaryLou Krupka (Bob) of Bethlehem and grandchildren: Robbie, Christine, Shelby and Samantha. She was predeceased by sisters Theresa Hammel and Agnes Kmetz.
Viewing and services will be private. A Celebration of her life with family and friends will be held at a later date. The Fiore Funeral Home www.fiorefuneralhome.com, 230 Market Street Bangor is in charge of the arrangements. In lieu of flowers memorial donations should be offered in Anna's name to St Jude's Children Hospital 501 St Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105
Published in Morning Call on May 14, 2020.