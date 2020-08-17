Annabelle F. (Flicker) Kehm, 70, of Allentown, died peacefully, Saturday, August 15, 2020, in the In-Patient Hospice Unit of Lehigh Valley Hospital, Allentown. Born in Allentown, she was a daughter of the late Charles E. and Hilda M. (Hilbert) Flicker.
Annabelle was a graduate of Lehigh County Community College, where she received an Associates Degree in Practical Nursing. Following her graduation, she was employed as a nurse for Good Shepherd Rehabilitation, Allentown, for many years.
SURVIVORS: Annabelle is survived by a daughter, Michelle Y., wife of John W. Warneke, III, Pottstown; and a son, Daniel J. Kehm, Orefield. Other survivors include seven grandchildren: Katrina M. (Warneke) Stevens, Kortney Y. (Warneke) Devlin, Shane K. Warneke, John W. Warneke, IV, Cheyenne L. Kehm, Serin F. Warneke, and Colton S. Warneke. There are three great grandchildren: Kayden A. Snow, Ayla M. Devlin, and Savannah R. Stevens. Annabelle is also survived by two sisters, Gail P. (Hilbert), wife of Francis K. Zettlemoyer, Longswamp Township; and Ruth A. (Flicker), wife of Tony R. Hilbert, Kutztown; and a brother, Robert A. Flicker, Reading.
SERVICES: Joint funeral services with her mother, Hilda M. Flicker, who died earlier in the day, will be held on Tuesday, August 18, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. in Ludwick Funeral Homes, Inc., 25 East Weis Street, Topton, with Reverend Arthur L. Hahn, officiating. Relatives and friends are invited to a viewing from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. in the funeral home. Private inurnment in New Jerusalem Union Cemetery, Rockland Township, will be held at the convenience of the family. In keeping with proper safety precautions masks and social distancing will be required.
CONTRIBTUIONS: In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made in Annabelle's memory to American Cancer Society
, 3893 Adler Place, #170, Bethlehem, PA 18017.
Ludwick Funeral Homes, Inc., Topton, is in charge of arrangments. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.ludwickfh.com
.