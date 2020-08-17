1/
Annabelle F. Kehm
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Annabelle's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Annabelle F. (Flicker) Kehm, 70, of Allentown, died peacefully, Saturday, August 15, 2020, in the In-Patient Hospice Unit of Lehigh Valley Hospital, Allentown. Born in Allentown, she was a daughter of the late Charles E. and Hilda M. (Hilbert) Flicker.

Annabelle was a graduate of Lehigh County Community College, where she received an Associates Degree in Practical Nursing. Following her graduation, she was employed as a nurse for Good Shepherd Rehabilitation, Allentown, for many years.

SURVIVORS: Annabelle is survived by a daughter, Michelle Y., wife of John W. Warneke, III, Pottstown; and a son, Daniel J. Kehm, Orefield. Other survivors include seven grandchildren: Katrina M. (Warneke) Stevens, Kortney Y. (Warneke) Devlin, Shane K. Warneke, John W. Warneke, IV, Cheyenne L. Kehm, Serin F. Warneke, and Colton S. Warneke. There are three great grandchildren: Kayden A. Snow, Ayla M. Devlin, and Savannah R. Stevens. Annabelle is also survived by two sisters, Gail P. (Hilbert), wife of Francis K. Zettlemoyer, Longswamp Township; and Ruth A. (Flicker), wife of Tony R. Hilbert, Kutztown; and a brother, Robert A. Flicker, Reading.

SERVICES: Joint funeral services with her mother, Hilda M. Flicker, who died earlier in the day, will be held on Tuesday, August 18, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. in Ludwick Funeral Homes, Inc., 25 East Weis Street, Topton, with Reverend Arthur L. Hahn, officiating. Relatives and friends are invited to a viewing from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. in the funeral home. Private inurnment in New Jerusalem Union Cemetery, Rockland Township, will be held at the convenience of the family. In keeping with proper safety precautions masks and social distancing will be required.

CONTRIBTUIONS: In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made in Annabelle's memory to American Cancer Society, 3893 Adler Place, #170, Bethlehem, PA 18017.

Ludwick Funeral Homes, Inc., Topton, is in charge of arrangments. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.ludwickfh.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on Aug. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
18
Viewing
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Ludwick Funeral Homes
Send Flowers
AUG
18
Service
11:00 AM
Ludwick Funeral Homes
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Ludwick Funeral Homes
25 East Weis Street
Topton, PA 19562 1217
610-682-2434
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Ludwick Funeral Homes

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved