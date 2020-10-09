Annabelle "Ann" Roth, 90, of Bethlehem, died Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at Saucon Valley Manor in Hellertown. Born in Allentown she was the daughter of the late Edward and Dorothy (Krapf) Clark. She was married to Frederick E. "Fred" Roth for 63 years until his passing on September 23, 2020.
Annabelle was a 1948 graduate of Allentown Central Catholic High School. She dedicated herself to raising her four children. She was a member of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in Bethlehem Township.
Annabelle will be lovingly remembered by her children, Diane Hess and husband Robert of Bath, Karen Banks of South Pasadena, FL, James Roth of Hellertown and Gary Roth of Bethlehem; granddaughters, Marissa Hess and husband Ryan Leber, Kylie Banks and Valerie Banks; siblings, Marguerite Schaffer, Charles Clark, and William Clark. She was predeceased by her grandson, Scott Hess and siblings, John "Jack", Dorothy, Aileen, Robert Clark, and Edward Hutton.
Viewing hours will be held on Wednesday, October 14th from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Connell Funeral Home, 245 E. Broad St., Bethlehem. (Masks will be required while inside the funeral home) A graveside service will follow immediately at Holy Saviour Cemetery, Bethlehem. Please offer condolences online at www.connellfuneral.com
.
Memorial contributions may be made in Annabelle's name to Good Shepherd Rehabilitation Network, 850 S. Fifth St., Allentown, PA 18103.