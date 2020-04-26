Annamae J. Folk, 81 years, of Macungie, passed away Friday, April 24, 2020 at Whitehall Manor. She was the wife of Robert L. Folk for 59 years until he passed in 2018. Born in New Tripoli, she was the daughter of the late Earl and Catherine (Oswald) Daniels. She was a coder at Lehigh Valley Hospital for the Emergency Room Records Dept for 27 years, retiring in 2003. Annamae was a member of St. John's United Church of Christ in Fullerton. Her favorite pastime was attending her grandchildren's sporting events and being their number one fan. Survivors: daughter, Lori A. Yocco and husband Gregory of Easton, brother, Robert Daniels and wife Eleanor of Allentown, 4 grandchildren, Matthew, Nicholas, Zane, and Kassandra; nieces and nephews. Private Services will take place at Keller Funeral Home, Fogelsville with interment at Ebenezer Cemetery in New Tripoli. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.KellerFuneralHomes.com. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. John's UCC, Fullerton, 575 Grape St., Whitehall, 18052.
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 26, 2020.