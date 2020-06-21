Anne W. Alster, 81 of Lakewood Ranch, FL formerly of Easton, PA died June 17, 2020 at home. Born March 29, 1939 in Easton, PA she was a daughter of the late Elizabeth (Stevens) and Nathan B. Williams, Jr. She was a 1957 graduate of Moravian Academy and received her bachelor's degree from Randolph Macon Women's College. She had been employed by the C.I.A from 1961 - '66 and 1980. She was a 48-year life member of the D.A.R. in Washington, DC and Sarasota, FL and a docent at their headquarters in DC. Anne was also a 20-year member of the P.E.O. (national organization for continuing education for women), member of the Fairfax Co., VA Republican Party from 1982 -2000 and volunteer at Grace Episcopal Day School from 1973 - '79. She is survived by her husband of 54 years: Lawrence Alster and her son: Jonathan Alster. Services are private. Offer online condolences at www.AshtonFuneralHome.com.
Published in Morning Call on Jun. 21, 2020.