Anne Bell Gerras, age 91, formerly of Coopersburg and most recently Allentown and Carlisle, PA, passed away November 8th at Chapel Pointe, Carlisle, PA where she had moved in February to be close to her son. She was the wife of the late Charles Gerras, who died in February, 2005. They celebrated 49 years of marriage together.
Born in Upland, Delaware County, she was the daughter of the late Donato and Maria (Pecchioli) Bell. She graduated from Notre Dame High School and received a BA in 1951 from Trinity College in Washington D.C.
Prior to her marriage in 1955, she worked four years at the Central Intelligence Agency in Washington. Later, she worked ten years at DeSales University in the Development Office, followed by ten years with Rodale Press as a publicist in the Book Division.
Anne was always proud of her Italian heritage, enjoying food, wine, opera, traveling to Italy and appreciating all things Italian. She relished hosting family and friends at West Point football games, having lunch with the 'Rodale Ladies,' accompanying her husband to New York City to see a play, and supporting her church, St. Joseph's Catholic Church in countless ways. She had a zest for life, was loved by all who knew her, and will be remembered fondly. She was in an elite and rare class of truly wonderful human beings.
In addition to her husband, Anne was predeceased by her daughter Marianne Matuczinski of Bethlehem, along with her brother, Daniel, and a sister, Josephine.
Survivors: She will be lovingly remembered by her son, Colonel (Retired) Stephen Gerras and his wife Ann, of Carlisle PA; her son-in-law, Casimir Matuczinski of Bethlehem, five grandchildren: Cazimir Matuczinski and his partner Desiree Novasilech of Bethlehem, Markus Matuczinski and his wife Emily of Walnutport, Marjorie (Matuczinski) Krause and her husband Chris of Bethlehem, Joshua Gerras of Washington, D.C. and Zachary Gerras of Fort Bragg, North Carolina.
Service: Due to COVID concerns, there will be a private burial. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at: www.heintzelmancares.com
. The Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., Hellertown is in charge of the arrangements.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to St Joseph's Church, 5050 St. Josephs Road, Coopersburg, PA 18036.