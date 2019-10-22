|
|
Anne E. Von Neida, M.D., 52, of Walnutport, passed away on Friday, October 18, 2019, in Lehigh Valley Hospital Muhlenberg Campus.
Born on August 28, 1967, she was the daughter of Dr. Allyn R. and Caryl H. (Hart) Von Neida.
Anne was a 1985 graduate of Summit High School, NJ. She furthered her education at the University of Michigan graduating Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science. She went on to graduate from the University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey in 1994 with a Doctorate of Medicine and a Master of Public Health.
She interned at Bowman Gray Hospital in North Carolina and the Lehigh Valley Hospital in Allentown. She went on to work at various medical establishments, including Lehigh Valley Hospital of Allentown and St. Luke's Hospital- Miners Campus of Coaldale.
Anne loved to travel, visiting all over Europe, Australia, and the United States, with a specific love for Arizona and the southwest. She loved music and especially liked listening to The Beatles, Michael Jackson, and Genesis. Anne enjoyed playing the bass clarinet. She was a strong high school athlete, achieving a junior U.S. Tennis Association ranking. She lived for her daughters and wouldn't pass up a chance to celebrate them. She was known for throwing them parties, especially ones with interesting themes. Anne was a loving mother, wonderful daughter, caring sister, and aunt. She will be missed by all who knew her.
She was predeceased by her husband, Eric J. Bodish, M.D. In addition to her parents, she is survived by daughters, Lauryn A. and Erika A. Bodish, both of Walnutport; brothers, Philip H. Von Neida, Bridgewater, NJ; and William R. Von Neida and partner, Caroline H. Hazard, Elkridge, MD; and nephews, Matthew, Jacob, and Jim; and niece, Caroline.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 26, 2019, at Brubaker Funeral Home, 327 Chestnut St., Coplay, Pa 18037. A visitation will be held from 10-11 a.m. in the funeral home. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family. Contributions may be made in Anne's memory to the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia Cancer Center c/o the funeral home. Online condolences may be recorded at www.brubakerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Morning Call on Oct. 22, 2019