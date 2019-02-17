Anne (Kochenash) Hiryak, 90, of Barto, wife of the late Paul M., passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 13, 2019 at her residence. Born in Whitehall Twp., she was the daughter of the late Michael and Maria (Pello) Kochenash.Anne was a graduate of Whitehall High School and Allentown Business College. She was an active member of the St. Columbkill Senior Group, where she also served as an officer. Surviving are six sons Deacon Paul J. husband of Cynthia, John M., Peter J. husband of Donna, James M. husband of Kathleen, Ret. Col. Mark A. husband of Molly, and Christopher D.; three daughters Mary Anne wife of Michael Stahl, Suzanne wife of Dr. Edward Carter, Dianne M. wife of the late Charles Longwell, Jr.; fifteen grandchildren Kristyn, Eric, Dane, Joseph, Tyler, Kayla, Rachel, Meghan, Jenna, Sarah, Michael, James, Nichole, Jackson, and Matthew; one brother Anthony Kochenash; and many nieces and nephews.Along with her husband and parents, Anne was predeceased by her sisters Catherine Tarnopolski, Helen Prosak, Rose Kokolus, and Irene Yuhas, and brothers John and Milton Kochenash. A Funeral Mass will be held Friday February 22, 2019 at 11:00 AM at St. Columbkill Church, 200 Indian Spring Rd., Boyertown, PA 19512, with Fr. Martin Kern officiating. Burial will be private. Visitation will be held Thursday Feb. 21 from 6:30-9:00 PM and Friday from 9:30-10:30 AM, both at the church. Catagnus Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Inc., 1020 E. Philadelphia Ave., Gilbertsville is in charge of arrangements.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Anne's memory to St. Michael the Archangel Ukrainian Catholic Church, 425 W. Walnut St., Pottstown, PA 19464 or to St. Columbkill Capital Campaign, 200 Indian Spring Rd., Boyertown, PA 19512.View obituaries or send condolences at www.catagnusfuneralhomes.com Published in Morning Call on Feb. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary