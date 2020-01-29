Home

Strunk Funeral Home, Inc.
602 W. Berwick Street
Easton, PA 18042-6420
(610) 252-8875
Calling hours
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Strunk Funeral Home, Inc.
602 W. Berwick Street
Easton, PA 18042-6420
Service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
10:30 AM
Strunk Funeral Home, Inc.
602 W. Berwick Street
Easton, PA 18042-6420
Anne J. "Nancy" Hawkes


1940 - 2020
Anne J. "Nancy" Hawkes, 80, of Hanover Township, formerly of Easton, passed away Monday, January 27, 2020 in Lehigh Valley Hospital-Muhlenberg.

Born January 5, 1940 in Easton, PA, she was a daughter of the late Dr. John Coffey and Marie (Halley) Coffey.

Her husband of 54 years, Richard B. "Dick" Hawkes, passed away March 25, 2018.

Nancy graduated from Easton Catholic High School and Sacred Heart School of Nursing.

She was employed by Country Meadows for fifteen years. Years ago, she worked for the late Dr. Keck.

Nancy volunteered at Meals on Wheels, Easton. She also volunteered at Notre Dame High School in the library and graded papers for Fr. Ezaki. She enjoyed listening to Doo-Wop music, decorating, arranging flowers and cooking. Nancy dedicated herself to staying home to raise her children.

She was a member of Notre Dame of Bethlehem Church. She had been a member of the former St. Bernard's Catholic Church, Easton and was a former member of St. Augustine's Catholic Church, Peru, NY.

Surviving are two sons, Richard B. "Rick" Hawkes, Jr., of Morrisonville, NY and Steve Hawkes and his wife Zuzana, of Hanover Township, PA; two daughters, Julie Howard and her husband Alan, of Wyomissing, PA and Rebecca "Becky" Hawkes, of Hanover Township, PA; two sisters, Patricia Miller, of Frostburg, MD and Judy Seawood, of Effort, PA; and four grandchildren, Ethan and Mia Hawkes and Aaron and Elizabeth Howard.

Services will be held at 10:30am Saturday in the Strunk Funeral Home, Inc., 602 W. Berwick Street, Easton. Call Saturday 9:30-10:30am in the funeral home. Burial will be in St. Joseph's New Cemetery. Offer online condolences at www.strunkfh.com.
Published in Morning Call on Jan. 29, 2020
