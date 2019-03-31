Anne Leitch Day, 87, died on March 5, 2019 in Elizabethtown, PA, where she had lived for the past four years. Prior to that Ms. Day had lived in Bethlehem, PA for over twenty years.Born in Chambersburg, PA, the daughter of Ruth Redding Leitch and Paul Leitch, Ms. Day graduated from Wilson College in 1953 and pursued a career in public relations, which took her to Camden, NJ, Toronto, Canada and San Francisco, CA, among other places.Ms. Day married J. Houston Day in 1977. They enjoyed traveling and spending time with family and friends, until his death in 2004.Ms. Day is survived by her stepchildren, Houston, Jr., Susan, Carolyn and Peggi, 12 grandchildren and many relatives and friends.A memorial service will be held at The Cathedral Church of the Nativity in Bethlehem on Friday, April 12th at 11 am.Donations in Ms. Day's honor may be made to The Cathedral Church of the Nativity, 32l Wyandotte Street, Bethlehem, PA 18015. Published in Morning Call on Mar. 31, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary