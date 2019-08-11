Morning Call Obituaries
Anne M. Harrity, 89, formerly of Phoebe Terrace, Allentown, died Thursday, August 8, 2019 in the Phoebe Home Miller Building. She was the wife of the late Rev. Dr. Grant E. Harrity. They were married for 67 years until his passing. Born in Germantown, she was the daughter of the late Russell K. and Anna (West) Markley. She was a graduate of Lansdale High School and attended Mary Baldwin College before graduating from Cedar Crest College. Anne was very active in community and civic affairs in Allentown. She was elected as the first woman trustee of the former Allentown Hospital and served as president of the board of directors of the Allentown YWCA. For many years she served on the board of the United Way, and for several years she headed the Women's Division of the United Way Campaign. She served on the Merit Selection Committee for several county judgeships, recommending to the governor individuals to serve as Lehigh County Judges until elections could be held. Anne was one of the founders and long time board member of the Fund to Benefit Children and Youth. She received an award from the Anti-Defamation League for her community service. When the Hamilton Street Center City Mall was under construction, she served as a member of the Women's Advisory Committee for that endeavor. She was awarded the WELD Bowl in 1980 in recognition of her community activities and was honored by the Allentown Human Relations Commission for her many contributions to the city. Anne was a long time member of the Fortnightly Club. She was a member of Zion's Reformed United Church of Christ, Allentown.

Survivors: Daughters: Patricia wife of Robert Ragan of Arlington, VA, Kim wife of Eric Giler of Boston, MA and Barbara wife of James Galligan of Hong Kong, 9 Grandchildren and 2 Great-Grandchildren.

Anne was feisty, fun, the life of the party and was adored by her family.

Services will be private, at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by the J.S. Burkholder Funeral Home, Allentown. For additional information see www.jsburkholder.com

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in Anne's memory to Phoebe Ministries, 1925 W. Turner St., Allentown, PA 18104
Published in Morning Call on Aug. 11, 2019
