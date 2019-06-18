Anne M. Rozum



Anne M. Rozum, 95, of Sacred Heart Senior Living Center Valley, formerly of Wyomissing, Pennsylvania, Fort Myers, Florida and Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, passed away peacefully on Friday, June 14, 2019. Anne was the widow of Dr. Joseph I. Rozum who passed away in 1978. Anne was born in Garnerville, NY and was the daughter of the late Joseph Slosarcik and Mary (Petrus) Slosarcik of Gary, Indiana. Anne was a graduate of St. Mary's Mercy Hospital School of Nursing in Gary, Indiana. Anne was a registered nurse while residing in Gary, Indiana before moving to Pennsylvania. Anne worked at Community General Hospital in Reading. She also worked with her husband, the late Dr. Joseph Rozum, at his Dental practice in Reading, Pennsylvania. Anne was very proud of her Slovak heritage and cooked many wonderful Slovak meals.



Survivors: Anne is survived by her three children: John K. Rozum and his wife Jill (Berkenstock) of Sinking Spring; JoAnn M. (Rozum) Righi wife of Robert J. Righi of Bethlehem, Pennsylvania; Joseph J. Rozum of Woodland Hills, California. Four Grandchildren: Shane Rozum, Jason Rozum, Katie Jo Righi, Rebecca Jo Righi and two great grandchildren: Kylie Rozum and Gabriella Rowe. Anne was predeceased by her loving husband, Dr. Joseph Rozum and her infant son, Andrew.



Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10AM on Friday, June 21st in Saints Simon and Jude Catholic Church, 730 West Broad Street, Bethlehem, PA 18018. A Graveside Service will follow on Friday, June 21st at 1PM in Gethsemane Cemetery, 3139 Kutztown Road, Reading, PA 19605.



In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Saints Simon and Jude Catholic Church, 730 West Broad Street, Bethlehem, PA 18018. Arrangements are entrusted to Downing Funeral Home, Inc.



