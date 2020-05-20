Anne M. Wills
1930 - 2020
Anne M. Wills, 90 of Wind Gap, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 18, 2020, at Northampton Senior Living, Northampton, PA. She was the widow of James J. Wills, Sr., who died, May 7, 2018. They had been married for 66 years.

Born in Scranton, March 19, 1930, she was the daughter of the late Thomas P. and Catherine (Butterman) Hughes.

She attended Scranton Technical High School and was a homemaker. She was a member of St. Elizabeth of Hungary Parish, Pen Argyl.

She was a loving, wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother.

Anne is survived by two sons, James J. Wills, Jr., of Bethlehem, Thomas Wills and his wife Mary of Wind Gap, two grandsons, Tommy Wills and his wife Gina of Bethlehem, and Patrick Wills of Wind Gap, a great granddaughter, Mila Wills and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by a sister, Margaret Manning of Scranton.

Due to current Covid-19 restrictions, all services will be private with burial in St. Elizabeth's Cemetery, Pen Argyl. The Ruggiero Funeral Home, LLC, Pen Argyl is in charge of arrangements. On line condolences may be offered at www.ruggierofuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be offered to St. Elizabeth's Building Fund, 300 W. Babbitt Avenue, Pen Argyl, PA 18072.

Published in Morning Call on May 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ruggiero Funeral Home
126 East Pennsylvania Ave.
Pen Argyl, PA 18072
610-863-5750
