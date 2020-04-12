|
|
Anne Marie Panik, 93, of Allentown, passed away Friday, March 27, 2020. Born in Allentown on December 6, 1926, she was the daughter of the late Carlo and Anna (Kobetich) Albenzi. She was the wife of the late Edward J. Panik. After high school Anne Marie worked as a telephone operator for Bell Telephone and then, starting in the 1960's, for Bethlehem Steel; she also waitressed at Lehigh Country Club and Saucon Valley Country Club until she retired at age 76. Anne Marie was a strong, independent woman. She loved fashion and was always well-dressed. Dancing was a lifelong passion. She started at a very young age and danced well into her 80's. She loved Jitterbug, Foxtrot, Swing, Disco and Square Dancing. She was very devoted to her family and friends and especially caring for her elderly friends, always taking them to appointments and looking out for their well-being She had a very caring soul and will be greatly missed. She is survived by her children, Judith Volpe (Richard) of Wake Forest, NC, Joseph Panik of Allentown, John Panik (Teresa) of Allentown, Jane Lechner (Thomas) of Hampstead, NH. Eleven grandchildren, Rachel Volpe, Kathryn Garner, Peter Suida, Cory Suida, Autumn Bitterlich, Clover Fasolka, Jacob Panik, Asher Panik, David Lechner, Michael Lechner and Andrew Lechner; and nine great grandchildren, Brielle, Jaydon, Madelyn, Dominic, Anthony, Lincoln, Cyrus, Abrahm and Juniper. She was predeceased by her four brothers, William, Jack, Peter and Carl.
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 12, 2020