Anne Marie Stahovich, 85, formerly of Bath, passed away suddenly on Friday, April 12, 2019, at Pond View Manor in Walnutport. She was the wife of the late John J. Stahovich, with whom she shared 43 loving years of marriage. Born in Hazleton, on April 23, 1933, she was a daughter of the late August and Anna (Lawrence) Belusko. She was a graduate of Hazleton High School, class of 1951. A member of the Telephone Pioneers of America, Anne Marie was employed by Verizon, formerly Bell Telephone, where she worked as an operator for more than 30 years before retiring in 1993. She was an avid bingo player, and she was a member of Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church, Bath. Survivors: She is survived by her loving daughter, Theresa Hoffert and her husband, Robert, of Northampton; twin granddaughters, Amanda and Briana; many nieces and nephews. In addition to her late husband, John, she was predeceased by her son, James Stahovich, five brothers, Francis "Red", August, John, Joseph, and Robert Belusko, and three sisters, Margaret Millan, Sophie and Helen Belusko. Services: Her Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at 11:00 A.M. in Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church, 210 E. Northampton Street, Bath, PA 18014. There will be no calling hours. Interment will follow in Sacred Heart Parish Cemetery, Bath. Arrangements are under the care and direction of the GEORGE G. BENSING FUNERAL HOME, Inc., Village of Moorestown – Bath. Contributions: In Lieu of flowers, contributions may be offered in memory of Anne Marie to Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish. Published in Morning Call on Apr. 20, 2019