Anne Marie Sweeney
Anne Marie Sweeney, 59 of Allentown, passed away Friday, Sept 18, 2020 in the Lehigh Valley Hospital Cedar Crest, Allentown, PA. She was the daughter of the late Bernard A and Anna E (Bazik) Flanagan. Anne was married to the recently deceased William Sweeney for 34 yrs.

Anne loved music, cooking and reading. She enjoyed cruises and vacation time in the Outer Banks. Most of all Anne loved spending time with her family. She will be deeply missed by her daughter and family. Anne was a member of Cathedral St. Catharine of Siena Catholic Church.

She worked as a dispatcher for Service Electric for 39 yrs.

Survivors: daughter, Tara Sweeney of Harrison, NJ and Tony Salerno of Keansburg, NJ;

5 Siblings: Marilyn H. Barker of Mc Ewen, TN, Rachel Flanagan of Lansford, PA, Patricia A. and husband Carl Blessing of Sinking Springs, PA, John P. and wife Elizabeth Flanagan of Lower Nazareth, PA and Rev. Msgr. Bernard A. Flanagan of Wysox, PA; sister in law, Eileen Flanagan of Macungie. Predeceased by her husband, William "Dusty" Sweeney, and brother, Michael J. Flanagan.

Viewing: Thursday, Sept 24 from 9-10:15 am at Robert C Weir Funeral Home, 18th & Turner Sts., Allentown.

Service: A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday, Sept 24 at 10:30 am at Cathedral St. Catharine Of Siena Church, 18th & Turner Sts., Allentown. Interment will be in Resurrection Cemetery in Allentown.

Donations: the family requests memorial donations may be sent to: The Gift of Life Family House, 401 Callowhill St., Phila., PA 19123. This is a residence for family members while their family is in the hospital in Phila. Masks or facial covering and social distance will be observed for the safety of the family and those attending. www.Weirfuneral.com

Published in Morning Call on Sep. 22, 2020.
