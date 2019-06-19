Home

Graveside service
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
12:00 PM
Greenwood Cemetery
Allentown, PA
Anne Popek Ohm

Anne Popek Ohm Obituary
Anne Popek Ohm

Anne P. Ohm, 94, of Allentown died May 13, 2019 at the Phoebe Home where she resided.. She was the wife of the late George Ohm. Born in the Ukraine she was a daughter of Alex and Mary Popek.

Anne was a graduate of Allentown High School. She earned her Registered Nurse. degree from Allentown Hospital. She was awarded a Medal of Gratitude from the March of Dimes Foundation in 1947 for her dedicated work with the Infantile Paralysis Epidemic. She was a member of Jordan UCC Allentown. Earlier in her life she helped found St. Mary's Ukrainian Orthodox Church.

Survivors: Brother Terry (Tarus) Ohm in Flordia , along with two nieces and two nephews and families. Step daughter Maryann Sosnowski stepson George C. Ohm both of Allentown. She was preceded in death by son Terry Ohm and brothers John and Michael Popek.

Ann will be remembered for her honesty, goodness, kindness and warm humor.

Graveside Service 12:00 Noon June 19,2019 at Greenwood Cemetery Allentown, PA. Arrangements Boyko Funeral Home



Published in Morning Call on June 19, 2019
Published in Morning Call on June 19, 2019
