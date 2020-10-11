1/1
Anne R. Brennan Bear
97 years of age and former resident of Northampton, Hokendauqua, and Allentown, passed away peacefully on September 25, 2020. She was the wife of Francis R. Bear who died in 1988 and Thomas J. Brennan who died in 1964. Born in Allentown to the late Joseph and Rosina (Lang) Taus, Anne was a 1941 graduate of Allentown Central Catholic High School, and a 1944 graduate of the Sacred Heart School of Nursing, where she was a member of the Cadet Nurses Corps. She worked at Sacred Heart Hospital in both Allentown and Norristown, and later was an Insurance Nurse providing physicals to applicants. Anne was very proud to be a longtime participant in the Harvard University study on the longevity of life of Nurses. She was a member of Saint Peter's Catholic Church, Coplay, and formerly attended the Cathedral of Saint Catherine of Siena in Allentown. She is survived by grandsons Michael Cawthray, Richard Cawthray and his wife Ruth, William Cawthray Jr. and his wife Betty Ann; granddaughter Mary Alyce Cawthray; along with many additional grandchildren and great grandchildren; she was predeceased by great granddaughter Laura Ellen Cawthray, daughters Ellen Brennan, Mary Cawthray and husband William, Anne Meier and husband Donald, Rose Taus; brothers John Taus and wife Stella, Charles and Joseph Taus.

Her Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated by Rev. Msgr. John J. Martin on Friday October 16, 2020 at 10:00 am in Saint Peter's Catholic Church, 4 South Fifth Street, Coplay, PA 18037. There will be no calling hours. Interment will follow in Holy Saviour Cemetery.

Memorial contributions honoring Anne may be presented to LifePath for the care of Mary Alyce. Please make checks payable to Michael Cawthray 444 Pershing Boulevard, Whitehall, Pennsylvania 18052-6411

The Gilbert Funeral Home of Whitehall

is honored to handle her arrangements

Published in Morning Call on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
16
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Saint Peter's Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
GILBERT FUNERAL HOME INC
444 PERSHING BLVD
Whitehall, PA 18052-6411
