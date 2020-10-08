Annemarie (Häusler) Fenner, 80, of Bethlehem, PA, passed away on Friday, September 25, 2020, at Palomar Medical Center in Escondido, CA. She was the widow of Robert C. Fenner, Jr. Annemarie was born on November 10, 1939, in Erding, Germany. She was the eldest daughter of the late Maximillian and Anna (Reindel) Häusler. Annemarie worked for Surefit as a production assorter and spreader and eventually worked at Good Shepherd Workshop Center for many years, until retiring in 2007. She is a member of Light of Christ Lutheran Church in Bethlehem, PA (formerly Messiah Lutheran Church). Annemarie enjoyed traveling (in the United States and worldwide), dining out, shopping, dancing, playing bingo, bus trips to theaters and casinos in NY and NJ, sewing and watching 'Wheel of Fortune'. She had a big heart and loved spending time with family, friends and pets, both in person and over the telephone.
Survivors: Annemarie will be lovingly remembered by her daughters, Arlean Scott and husband Bill of Emmaus, PA, and Anita Hirsch and husband Michael of Effort, PA; son, James Fenner and girlfriend Janet Schneberger of Chula Vista, CA; stepson, Richard Fenner and wife Ellie of Bethlehem, PA; sister, Siglinde Frohlich of Germany; nieces, Birgit ElSayed and Heike Häusler of Germany; 4 grandsons; 1 step grandson; 1 step granddaughter; 8 great grandchildren; and 2 step great granddaughters.
Services: A funeral service will take place at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, October 10, 2020 in Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, 500 Linden Street, Bethlehem where the family will receive friends and relatives from 10:00 A.M. until the time of service. Interment will follow at Bethlehem Memorial Cemetery. A viewing will be held Friday, October 9, 2020 in the funeral home from 5:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. Due to current restrictions, we ask you to follow social distancing protocols and a facial covering must be worn. A memory tribute may be placed at: www.cantelmifuneralhome.com
.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Annemarie's memory to the Alzheimer's Association
at: www.alz.org/nca/donate
.