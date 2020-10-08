1/1
Annemarie Fenner
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Annemarie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Annemarie (Häusler) Fenner, 80, of Bethlehem, PA, passed away on Friday, September 25, 2020, at Palomar Medical Center in Escondido, CA. She was the widow of Robert C. Fenner, Jr. Annemarie was born on November 10, 1939, in Erding, Germany. She was the eldest daughter of the late Maximillian and Anna (Reindel) Häusler. Annemarie worked for Surefit as a production assorter and spreader and eventually worked at Good Shepherd Workshop Center for many years, until retiring in 2007. She is a member of Light of Christ Lutheran Church in Bethlehem, PA (formerly Messiah Lutheran Church). Annemarie enjoyed traveling (in the United States and worldwide), dining out, shopping, dancing, playing bingo, bus trips to theaters and casinos in NY and NJ, sewing and watching 'Wheel of Fortune'. She had a big heart and loved spending time with family, friends and pets, both in person and over the telephone.

Survivors: Annemarie will be lovingly remembered by her daughters, Arlean Scott and husband Bill of Emmaus, PA, and Anita Hirsch and husband Michael of Effort, PA; son, James Fenner and girlfriend Janet Schneberger of Chula Vista, CA; stepson, Richard Fenner and wife Ellie of Bethlehem, PA; sister, Siglinde Frohlich of Germany; nieces, Birgit ElSayed and Heike Häusler of Germany; 4 grandsons; 1 step grandson; 1 step granddaughter; 8 great grandchildren; and 2 step great granddaughters.

Services: A funeral service will take place at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, October 10, 2020 in Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, 500 Linden Street, Bethlehem where the family will receive friends and relatives from 10:00 A.M. until the time of service. Interment will follow at Bethlehem Memorial Cemetery. A viewing will be held Friday, October 9, 2020 in the funeral home from 5:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. Due to current restrictions, we ask you to follow social distancing protocols and a facial covering must be worn. A memory tribute may be placed at: www.cantelmifuneralhome.com.

Contributions: In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Annemarie's memory to the Alzheimer's Association at: www.alz.org/nca/donate.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
9
Viewing
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, Inc.
Send Flowers
OCT
10
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, Inc.
Send Flowers
OCT
10
Funeral service
Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, Inc.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, Inc.
500 Linden Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
(610) 866-8059
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved