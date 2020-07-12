1/
Annetta E. Fehnel
1930 - 2020
Annetta E. Fehnel, 90, formerly of Belfast, passed away, Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at St. Luke's Brian D. Perin Hospice House. She was the wife of the late Lester E. Fehnel, who passed away, April 13, 1996.

Born in Bushkill Township, March 18, 1930, she was the daughter of the late Floyd and Maria (Fabsits) Creamer.

Prior to retiring, she was employed as a sewer at the former R & R Toy Factory, Pen Argyl. She also was the bookkeeper for her husband's business, Lester E. Fehnel Building Contractor and also worked at her daughter and late son in law's restaurant, The Old Mill, Pen Argyl.

Annetta was a member of Grace Lutheran Church, where she was a member of the WELCA Club and 55 Plus. She was past Worthy Matron and 50 year member of Shutanka Chapter, Order of Eastern Star and presently a member of Calypso Chapter 163, Order of Eastern Star. She was also a member of Plainfield Township Vol. Fire Co., Ladies Auxiliary, and the Coffee Trotters Camping Club.

She is survived by a daughter, Suzanne M. Koehler, wife of the late Ronald of Nazareth, a son, Bruce Fehnel, husband of the late Lori, of Nazareth, two grandchildren, Hillary M. Koehler, wife of Lindsay Dunne of Yardley and Jeremy R. Fehnel and his wife Dana of Pittsfield, Maine, two great grandchildren, Caleb R. Dunne and Madison G. Fehnel, a sister Maggie Ramage of Fulton, MD and many nieces and nephews.

She was also preceded in death by a brother, Robert Creamer and a sister Irene Stoudt.

Memorial and Eastern Star services will be announced at a later date to take place at Grace Lutheran Church, 5907 Sullivan Trail, Belfast. Interment will be in Belfast Union Cemetery. The Ruggiero Funeral Home, LLC, Pen Argyl is in charge of arrangements. On line condolences may be offered at www.ruggierofuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be offered in Annetta's name to: Grace Lutheran Church, 5907 Sullivan Trail, Nazareth, PA 18064.

Published in Morning Call on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memories & Condolences
July 11, 2020
FEHNEL/KOEHLER FAMILY: DON'T CRY BECAUSE "HER" LIFE IS OVER. SMILE,BECAUSE IT WAS. DEEPEST SYMPATHY. OUR THOUGHTS AND PRAYERS ARE WITH THE FAMILY AT THIS DIFFICULT TIME. MAY SHE REST IN PEACE.
PEN ARGYL
July 11, 2020
My thoughts and prayers are with you both and your families.
Lorna Overholt
Friend
July 11, 2020
FEHNEL/KOEHLER FAMILY: DON'T CRY BECAUSE HIS LIFE IS OVER. SMILE,BECAUSE IT WAS. DEEPEST SYMPATHY. OUR THOUGHTS AND PRAYERS ARE WITH THE FAMILY AT THIS DIFFICULT TIME. MAY SHE REST IN PEACE.
PEN ARGYL
July 7, 2020
My sincere condolences of OES sister
Carol Capra
Friend
