Annetta R. (Seibert) Oswald, 87, of Allentown, died Sunday, April 7, 2019 in the home of her daughter, Diane, surrounded by her loving family. Born in Lowhill Township, December 18, 1931, Annetta was the daughter of the late Arthur H. Seibert and Hermie A. (Snyder) Kerschner. She was employed as a bench hand and final inspector at the former Western Electric in Allentown for 32 years before retiring in 1985. She attended Emmanuel Assembly of God, Allentown and was a member of the Allentown Chapter of the A.A.R.P. Annetta enjoyed cooking, baking desserts and going to flea markets throughout the Lehigh Valley. Survivors: Children, Diane M. Nagle and her husband, Bob of Allentown, Linda L. Gauntt and her husband, Dale of Bartow, FL, Dennis H. Oswald and his fiancé, Donna of Walnutport; daughter-in-law, JoAnn Gruber of Slatington; half-brother, Dale Seibert and his wife, Linda of Allentown; step sister, Betty Youndt; eight grandchildren; eighteen great grandchildren; predeceased by a son, Leon E. Gruber and siblings, Reynard A. Seibert and Arlette Klotz.Service: Funeral services will be held 4:00 pm. Saturday, April 13, 2019 in the Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc., 4906 Route 309, Schnecksville with Pastor Rhonda Butz officiating. Family and friends may pay their respects from 2 – 4:00 pm. Saturday in the funeral home.Private interment will be held at Grandview Cemetery, Allentown. Online expressions of sympathy may be recorded at www.heintzelmancares.com.Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Allentown Rescue Mission c/o the funeral home, P.O. Box # 196, Schnecksville, PA 18078-0196.