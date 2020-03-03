|
|
Annette (Hess) Pattishall, 88, of New Tripoli, died Sunday March 1, 2020 at Cornerstone Living Care, New Tripoli. She was the wife of the late Eugene R. Pattishall. Born in Lancaster, December 23, 1931, Annette was the daughter of the late David M. and Anna Mary (Eshelman) Hess. A graduate of Millersville State Teachers College, Annette taught Special Education in the Catasauqua, Weatherly and Hazleton School Districts. She was a faithful member of The Allentown Church of Christ. Annette loved her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, farming and horses. She was active in the Lehigh County Farmer's Association.
Survivors: Sons, Lonny E. Pattishall (Marylou) of Wescosville, Michael P. Pattishall (Bonnie) of Allentown, Joel C. Pattishall (Kathleen) of Whitehall, David C. Pattishall of New Tripoli; grandchildren, Jill (Michael), Jan (Mark) Jeannine (Chris), Abigail (Bryan), Aurora (Ryan), Joshua (Terri), Justin (Jocelyn), ten great grandchildren; predeceased by siblings, James, Gene, David, Fred, and Margaret.
Service: Funeral services will be held 1:30 p.m. Friday, March 6, 2020 in the Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc., 4906 Route 309, Schnecksville. Family and friends may pay their respects from 12:30 – 1:30 p.m. Friday in the funeral home. Interment will follow the service at Weisenberg Lutheran Church Cemetery, New Tripoli. Online expressions of sympathy may be recorded at www.heintzelmancares.com.
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 3, 2020