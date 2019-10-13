|
|
Annette L. Schoemaker, 82, formerly of Robesonia, PA, died October 8, 2019 in the Laurel Center, Hamburg, PA. She was the wife of the late Carlton R. Schoemaker, Sr. Annette worked at Rachlin Furniture in Robesonia until retiring. Prior to that, she was a talented seamstress at D&D Shirt Factory in Northampton. Born in Berwick, PA, she was the daughter of the late Michael and Anna (Kobal) Masiko. Annette was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She especially enjoyed her grandchildren. She loved gardening and her cats.
Survivors: Children: Carlton R. Schoemaker, Jr. and his wife Joanne of Slatington, Denise L. wife of Roger Radcliff of Walnutport and Duane Schoemaker and his wife Danell of Womelsdorf, PA, Sisters: Anne wife of Craig Endreas of Allentown, Joan Leh of Allentown and Joan wife of Charles Sule of Slatington, Grandchildren: Heather wife of Nathan Wines, Roger Radcliff, Jr. and his wife Ashley, John Schoemaker and his wife Karen, Dylan Schoemaker and Tempest Schoemaker, Great-Grandchildren: Justin Reid, Elijah Schoemaker, Joel Radcliff and Baby Girl Radcliff. She was preceded in death by Sisters: Nancy Masiko and June Mattiuz.
A funeral service will be held on Tuesday at 10:30 A.M. at the J.S. Burkholder Funeral Home, 16th and Hamilton Sts. Allentown. Call Tuesday, from 9:30 A.M. to 10:30 A.M. in the funeral home. Condolences may be offered and further information found at www.jsburkholder.com.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to: The Ronald McDonald House Charities 745 West Governor Road, Hershey, PA 17033.
Published in Morning Call on Oct. 13, 2019