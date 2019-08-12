|
Annette M. "Sis" Lehr, 96, of Allentown, passed away Fri., Aug. 9, 2019 at Above & Beyond Senior Living, Allentown. She was the loving widow of Ralph F.C. Lehr. Born in Allentown, she was a daughter of the late Edward and Annette M. (Shaner) Richards. She was a member of Grace U.C.C. in Allentown. Sis was the epitome of a "homemaker". She and Ralph left their children with fond memories of road trips to Florida and getting lost in the country after the roast beef dinner Sis made every Sunday. She loved to spoil dogs (especially her beloved last dog Pookie, who went with her everywhere) and go to her daughter Janice's pool in the summer, with flippers for swimming. Sis was also a card shark who enjoyed playing Pinochle and Bingo, and her favorite music was the "big band" era.
Surviving are her children: Tommy R. Lehr, wife Diane of Allentown; Janice J. Smith, husband James D. of Whitehall and Melissa A. Titmas, husband Kevin T. of Slatington; 7 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and a great-great-grandson. She was preceded in death by five siblings: Edward, Robert and Jean Richards, Gloria Cressman and Donald Richards.
Services: 11:00 AM Wed., Aug. 14 in Stephens Funeral Home, Inc., 274 N. Krocks Rd., Allentown, with a viewing from 10:00 – 11:00 AM. Interment in Greenwood Cemetery, Allentown.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Animals in Distress, PO Box 609, Coopersburg, PA 18036.
