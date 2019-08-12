Morning Call Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Stephens Funeral Home, Inc.
274 North Krocks Road
Allentown, PA 18106
610-434-6304
Viewing
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Service
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Stephens Funeral Home, Inc.
274 North Krocks Road
Allentown, PA 18106
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Annette Lehr
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Annette M. "Sis" Lehr

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Annette M. "Sis" Lehr Obituary
Annette M. "Sis" Lehr, 96, of Allentown, passed away Fri., Aug. 9, 2019 at Above & Beyond Senior Living, Allentown. She was the loving widow of Ralph F.C. Lehr. Born in Allentown, she was a daughter of the late Edward and Annette M. (Shaner) Richards. She was a member of Grace U.C.C. in Allentown. Sis was the epitome of a "homemaker". She and Ralph left their children with fond memories of road trips to Florida and getting lost in the country after the roast beef dinner Sis made every Sunday. She loved to spoil dogs (especially her beloved last dog Pookie, who went with her everywhere) and go to her daughter Janice's pool in the summer, with flippers for swimming. Sis was also a card shark who enjoyed playing Pinochle and Bingo, and her favorite music was the "big band" era.

Surviving are her children: Tommy R. Lehr, wife Diane of Allentown; Janice J. Smith, husband James D. of Whitehall and Melissa A. Titmas, husband Kevin T. of Slatington; 7 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and a great-great-grandson. She was preceded in death by five siblings: Edward, Robert and Jean Richards, Gloria Cressman and Donald Richards.

Services: 11:00 AM Wed., Aug. 14 in Stephens Funeral Home, Inc., 274 N. Krocks Rd., Allentown, with a viewing from 10:00 – 11:00 AM. Interment in Greenwood Cemetery, Allentown.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Animals in Distress, PO Box 609, Coopersburg, PA 18036.

www.stephensfuneral.com
Published in Morning Call on Aug. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Annette's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Stephens Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now