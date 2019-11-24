|
|
Annette M Shenberger, 80, of Macungie, died November 19, 2019 in Lehigh Valley Hospice, Allentown, PA. She was a daughter of the late LeRoy and Hattie (Muth) Seidel. Annette was married to Dale Shenberger for 59 years. She was a 1957 graduate of Emmaus High School. She was a watercolor artist and member of the Parkland Art League who featured her art at the Allentown Art Museum and other local exhibits. Annette was fond of nature and enjoyed country drives. She had an extensive garden and was a member of the Emmaus Garden Club. Annette loved baking and was a winner of the Allentown Fair Pillsbury Baking contest. She enjoyed hosting gatherings with friends and family.
Survivors: Husband: Dale; son: Dan (wife Krista) of Northampton. Siblings: Susan Moll of Kutztown, Alverta Leiby of Macungie and Richard (wife Thelma) Seidel of New Tripoli. Predeceased by her son Mark and siblings Russel, Arthur, Hilda and Doris.
Services: Saturday, Nov 30 at Zion Lehigh Lutheran Church, 8269 Spring Creek Rd, Alburtis, PA 18011, with visitation at 10:30 and service at 11:30. For complete obituary www.Weirfuneral.com
Published in Morning Call on Nov. 24, 2019