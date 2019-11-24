Home

POWERED BY

Services
Robert C Weir Funeral Home
1802 W Turner St
Allentown, PA 18104
610-433-7936
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
10:30 AM
Zion Lehigh Lutheran Church
8269 Spring Creek Rd
Alburtis, PA
View Map
Service
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
11:30 AM
Zion Lehigh Lutheran Church
8269 Spring Creek Rd
Alburtis, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Annette Shenberger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Annette M. Shenberger

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Annette M. Shenberger Obituary
Annette M Shenberger, 80, of Macungie, died November 19, 2019 in Lehigh Valley Hospice, Allentown, PA. She was a daughter of the late LeRoy and Hattie (Muth) Seidel. Annette was married to Dale Shenberger for 59 years. She was a 1957 graduate of Emmaus High School. She was a watercolor artist and member of the Parkland Art League who featured her art at the Allentown Art Museum and other local exhibits. Annette was fond of nature and enjoyed country drives. She had an extensive garden and was a member of the Emmaus Garden Club. Annette loved baking and was a winner of the Allentown Fair Pillsbury Baking contest. She enjoyed hosting gatherings with friends and family.

Survivors: Husband: Dale; son: Dan (wife Krista) of Northampton. Siblings: Susan Moll of Kutztown, Alverta Leiby of Macungie and Richard (wife Thelma) Seidel of New Tripoli. Predeceased by her son Mark and siblings Russel, Arthur, Hilda and Doris.

Services: Saturday, Nov 30 at Zion Lehigh Lutheran Church, 8269 Spring Creek Rd, Alburtis, PA 18011, with visitation at 10:30 and service at 11:30. For complete obituary www.Weirfuneral.com
Published in Morning Call on Nov. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Annette's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -