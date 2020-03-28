Home

Kohut Funeral Home
950 North Front Street
Allentown, PA 18102-1912
(610) 433-7466
Annie Rabyk


1926 - 2020
Annie Rabyk Obituary
Annie Helen Rabyk, 93, of Allentown, passed away March 27, 2020. She was born August 7, 1926 in Hellertown, PA to the late Michael and Justine (Dobron) Fedorko. She was the widow of Michael Rabyk, who passed away on December 22, 1976. Annie was a member of St. Mary's Ukrainian Orthodox Church and a member of the St. Mary's Seniors. She retired from Western Electric after 38 years of service as a layout operator.

Survivors: Nephews- Joseph (Agnes) & Anthony (Donna) Burda; cousin- George (Karen) Husack and many other cousins in the Lehigh Valley and in Slovakia, Ukraine and Poland.

Services will be Private for the Family. A Memorial Service for the Public will be announced at a later date after the COVID-19 Quarantine is over. Arrangements are entrusted to Kohut Funeral Home, Inc.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Annie's memory to St. Mary's Ukrainian Orthodox Church 1031 Fullerton Ave Allentown, PA 18102 or any Animal Shelter of your choice.
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 28, 2020
