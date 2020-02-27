|
|
Anthony A. "Tony" Maini, 58, of Lower Macungie Township, passed away on February 25, 2020. He was the husband of Jane A. (Frank) Maini and they celebrated 35 years of marriage last July. Born in Hazleton, he was the son of Louis G., Jr. and Frances (Porambo) Maini. Tony was a 1979 graduate of Emmaus High School and a 1986 graduate of NACC. He was a registered nurse in the operating room at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest for 36 years and he was currently working as an infection preventionist at Old Orchard. He coached baseball and softball for LMYA.
Survivors: Wife; Parents; Son, Adam Maini and girlfriend, Rachel Mendez; Daughter, Ann Maini and fiancé, Terry Payne; Grandson, Caius Payne; Sister, Michelle M. Hontz and husband, Robert, and son, Daniel; Brother, Louis D. Maini; Brother-In-Law, James Frank.
Services: A Celebration of Life will be held 5:30 PM Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, 17th & Hamilton Streets, Allentown. Calling hours will be held 4-5:30 PM Saturday in the funeral home, www.BKRFH.com
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention at www.AFSP.org
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 27, 2020