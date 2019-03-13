Anthony "Tony" DelGrosso, 91, of South Bethlehem passed away peacefully on Monday March 11, 2019 while in the care of the Weston Nursing Home, Hellertown. He was the husband of the late Betty Lou (Conkling) DelGrosso. Born in South Bethlehem, he was the son of the late Dominic and Philomela (Capuano) DelGrosso. Tony was always out on E. 4th Street sweeping his porch with his pipe in his mouth! He honorably served his country in the United States Marines, during WWII while stationed in China. He worked for the Bethlehem Steel for 46 years in the Blast Furnaces. He was a former member of the former Our Lady of Pompeii of the Most Holy Rosary, Bethlehem. Tony's family would like to thank the nurses and staff at Weston Nursing Home for the compassionate care they provided to Tony over the past four years. SURVIVORS: He will be lovingly remembered by his son David DelGrosso and wife, Lisa of Kunkletown; daughter, Michele Bryant and husband, Rodney of Austin, TX; son, John DelGrosso of Bethlehem; daughters, Toni Ann (Itsy) DelGrosso - Sweeney of Saylorsburg, Patti DelGrosso of Bethlehem; son Kevin Chee and his wife Sofia and their children Sara and Cody of Flushing, NY; grandchildren, Austyn DelGrosso of Bethlehem; Joshua Smith and Jaymee Bryant and her husband Christian Calo of Austin, TX; great granddaughter Devyn DelGrosso of Bethlehem. Tony was preceded in death by his siblings Christine Caccese, Connie Wildgen, John "Lefty" DelGrosso and Michael "Mickey" DelGrosso. SERVICES: A Funeral Service will be held at 7 P.M. on Thursday, March 14, 2019 at the Cantelmi Funeral Home, 1311 Broadway, Fountain Hill, PA 18015 where the family will receive relatives and friends from 5 P.M. until time of service. A memory tribute may be placed at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com. Published in Morning Call on Mar. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary