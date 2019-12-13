|
Anthony Dravuschak, Jr., 71, of Catasauqua passed away peacefully on November 28, 2019 at Good Shepherd Acute Care Hospital in Bethlehem. Tony was the son of the late Anthony and Alice (Krause) Dravuschak. After graduating from Catasauqua High School in 1966, he enlisted in the U.S. Army and served in the 82nd Airborne Division. He graduated from Lehigh University from which he received a B.A. in Finance in 1973 with highest honors and a MBA in 1977. After working for local banking institutions, Tony took a position on the Trading Desk of the Open Market Operations at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York where he was responsible for trading government securities for almost 20 years. He attended St. Mary's Ukrainian Orthodox Church in Allentown. Tony is survived by several cousins and many friends.
At Tony's wishes cremation was private. Memorial contributions may be made in his name to St. Mary's Ukrainian Orthodox Church, 1031 Fullerton Ave., Allentown, PA 18102, the or a . A Celebration of Life for Tony will be held in the spring of 2020 and will be announced in advance for his family and friends.
Published in Morning Call on Dec. 13, 2019