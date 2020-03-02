|
Anthony Enrique, 24, of Gilbertsville, passed away on Monday, February 24, 2020. Born in Bethlehem, he was a loving son of Angeline Alvarez and Newton Longacre. Anthony attended Temple University before going on to work as a customer service supervisor for Raymour and Flanigan. Anthony achieved the rank of black belt under Master John Gallagher. He enjoyed playing video games with his friends, reading, and playing basketball. Both at work and at home, he was a great listener. His family knew him as empathetic, intelligent, and a kind and gentle soul. He adored his family and his four dogs and will be missed greatly by everyone who knew him. Anthony was a son, brother, and a best friend. He was a beautiful soul and lit up the room whenever he entered. "We love him and always will," -eternally: Mom, Rick and Yessenia. In addition to his mother, Anthony is survived by his brother Ricardo and his fiancé, Sarah of Gilbertsville; sister: Yessenia Maderas of King of Prussia; grandmother: Marjorie Kovacs of Bethlehem; cousins: Dennis Craig and Christopher Craig and his fiancé, Jackie of Bath; and Julia and Caitlyn Craig of Bath; uncle: Rico Alvarez and his wife, Carolyn of Perkasie; aunt: Maria Fantasia and her husband, Thomas of Coplay. Anthony was preceded in death by his grandfather, Enrique Alvarez. Memorial contributions may be made in his memory to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at suicidepreventionlifeline.org or the Family Service Association of Buck's County, Suicide Prevention Lifeline, 4 Cornerstone Drive, Langhorne pa, 19047. Services are private
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 2, 2020