Anthony Eugene Sparacino
1957 - 2020
Anthony Eugene "Tony" Sparacino, age 63 of New Ringgold and formerly of Quakertown passed away suddenly on Monday, October 5, 2020. Born on April 19, 1957 in the Roxborough Area of Philadelphia, he was the son of the late Joseph Luke and Jean Gertrude (Verona) Sparacino. Anthony has been the owner of Sparacino Auto Rescue for close to 30 years. His love for hot rods and old tow trucks was his passion. He also had a love for Modified Auto Racing which he participated in many races throughout Pennsylvania and New Jersey.

Survivors: Anthony is survived by his fiancé and life partner Jennifer "Jen" Bailey and her three children, Noah, Benjamin and Grace; 5 siblings, Jeanne Sparacino of Ocean City, MD, Joseph Sparacino and wife Debra of Philadelphia, Christopher Sparacino and wife Kim of Collegeville, Carla (Sparacino) Grabowski of Malvern, and Mary Sparacino and wife Gale of Woodbury Heights, NJ; 5 nieces & nephews, Joseph, Thomas, Christopher, Emily and Jacie.

Anthony loved life, his family and his cats, and also working hard. He was kind and big hearted to everyone he met. Anthony was loved while here on Earth and will continue to be loved by his family and friends through all eternity. He will be dearly missed by all.

Services: A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. Arrangements by Keller Funeral Homes, Inc., Fogelsville. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.KellerFuneralHomes.com.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to The American Lung Assoc., c/o the Funeral Home, PO Box 52, Fogelsville, 18051.

Published in Morning Call on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Keller Funeral Homes, Inc - Fogelsville
1018 Church Street
Fogelsville, PA 18051
(610) 395-1652
Memories & Condolences
5 entries
October 9, 2020
I will meet you brother one day in Heaven along side my dad. Prayers and love sent to the entire family. With the higest respect and love. Your sister, Angela (Sparacino) Smith and husband Willard Berry Smith Jr. And family.
Angela Sparacino Smith
Family
October 9, 2020
I will miss our long phone conversations and your big heart...rest in peace Tony my dear friend
Scottie and Cindy Kania
Friend
October 9, 2020
Remembering the good times and keeping you all in my prayers
Betty Ann Smith-Smagalski
Friend
October 8, 2020
Rip to a great friend and co worker I’m gonna miss you buddy
Harry Ziegler
Friend
