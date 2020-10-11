Anthony Eugene "Tony" Sparacino, age 63 of New Ringgold and formerly of Quakertown passed away suddenly on Monday, October 5, 2020. Born on April 19, 1957 in the Roxborough Area of Philadelphia, he was the son of the late Joseph Luke and Jean Gertrude (Verona) Sparacino. Anthony has been the owner of Sparacino Auto Rescue for close to 30 years. His love for hot rods and old tow trucks was his passion. He also had a love for Modified Auto Racing which he participated in many races throughout Pennsylvania and New Jersey.
Survivors: Anthony is survived by his fiancé and life partner Jennifer "Jen" Bailey and her three children, Noah, Benjamin and Grace; 5 siblings, Jeanne Sparacino of Ocean City, MD, Joseph Sparacino and wife Debra of Philadelphia, Christopher Sparacino and wife Kim of Collegeville, Carla (Sparacino) Grabowski of Malvern, and Mary Sparacino and wife Gale of Woodbury Heights, NJ; 5 nieces & nephews, Joseph, Thomas, Christopher, Emily and Jacie.
Anthony loved life, his family and his cats, and also working hard. He was kind and big hearted to everyone he met. Anthony was loved while here on Earth and will continue to be loved by his family and friends through all eternity. He will be dearly missed by all.
Services: A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. Arrangements by Keller Funeral Homes, Inc., Fogelsville. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.KellerFuneralHomes.com
.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to The American Lung Assoc
., c/o the Funeral Home, PO Box 52, Fogelsville, 18051.