Anthony "Tony" F. August, Sr., 91, of Bethlehem, passed away on Monday, July 29, 2019 at Gracedale Nursing Home. Born in Bethlehem, he was the son of the late Jack and Conceicao (Nyguyen) August. Tony shared 71 years of marriage with his beloved wife Lois A. (Hinkel) August. At the age of 15 Tony started a career with Bethlehem Steel, he later started his own business which included a Texaco service station and a paving-hauling and landscaping business. Tony was a former member of Steel City Fire Co. where he was the assistant chief for 9 years, served as Hall Stewart for over 2 years and assisted in building the first fire house. He was a life member of South Eastern Fire Co. Tony was a member of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church of Bethlehem. He enjoyed collecting toys and going to flea markets.
SURVIVORS: In addition to his wife Lois, Tony will be lovingly remembered by his sons, Anthony F. August, Jr, Dennis A. August and wife Diane and James A. August and wife Kimla Cotropia; daughter, Marie L. August; 7 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by 1 brother and 5 sisters.
SERVICES: A funeral service will take place at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, August 3, 2019 in Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, 500 Linden Street, Bethlehem where the family will receive friends and relatives from 10:00A.M. until the time of service. Interment will follow at Holy Saviour Cemetery. A viewing will be held Friday, August 2, 2019 in the funeral home from 6:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. A memorial tribute may be placed at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com
CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to The , 399 Market Street, Suite 102, Philadelphia, PA 19106.
