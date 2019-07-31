Morning Call Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, Inc.
500 Linden Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
(610) 866-8059
Viewing
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, Inc.
500 Linden Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, Inc.
500 Linden Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, Inc.
500 Linden Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Anthony August
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anthony F. "Tony" August Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Anthony F. "Tony" August Sr. Obituary
Anthony "Tony" F. August, Sr., 91, of Bethlehem, passed away on Monday, July 29, 2019 at Gracedale Nursing Home. Born in Bethlehem, he was the son of the late Jack and Conceicao (Nyguyen) August. Tony shared 71 years of marriage with his beloved wife Lois A. (Hinkel) August. At the age of 15 Tony started a career with Bethlehem Steel, he later started his own business which included a Texaco service station and a paving-hauling and landscaping business. Tony was a former member of Steel City Fire Co. where he was the assistant chief for 9 years, served as Hall Stewart for over 2 years and assisted in building the first fire house. He was a life member of South Eastern Fire Co. Tony was a member of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church of Bethlehem. He enjoyed collecting toys and going to flea markets.

SURVIVORS: In addition to his wife Lois, Tony will be lovingly remembered by his sons, Anthony F. August, Jr, Dennis A. August and wife Diane and James A. August and wife Kimla Cotropia; daughter, Marie L. August; 7 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by 1 brother and 5 sisters.

SERVICES: A funeral service will take place at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, August 3, 2019 in Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, 500 Linden Street, Bethlehem where the family will receive friends and relatives from 10:00A.M. until the time of service. Interment will follow at Holy Saviour Cemetery. A viewing will be held Friday, August 2, 2019 in the funeral home from 6:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. A memorial tribute may be placed at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com

CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to The , 399 Market Street, Suite 102, Philadelphia, PA 19106.
Published in Morning Call on July 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Anthony's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now