Anthony F. "Tony" Colodonato

Anthony F. "Tony" Colodonato Obituary
75 years of age from Northampton, passed away on March 23, 2019. He was a son of the late Pantaleon and Olive (Bartholomew) Colodonato, and the husband of Patricia A. (Ford) Colodonato. Anthony was employed by Ingersoll Rand for 24 years as a Field Service Technician and most recently at DC Fabricators as a Supervisor were he retired. He was a member of H. Stanley Goodwin -- Bethlehem Lodge 283. Surviving with his wife are two brothers, Robert and Brian Colodonato both of Quakertown; son Brian Collins of Bethlehem Township; daughter Tina wife of Harry A. Mellinger of Whitehall; grandchildren, Michael Colodonato and fiance Christine Crotty, Justin Mellinger, Brook wife of Aaron Harding, Brittany Collins and fiancé Gus Lind, Travis Collins with Ariel Badini, and Patrick Collins; great grandchildren Katrina Hull, Kody Lind, Cheyenne Miklewicz, Walter Colodonato, and Seamus Collins. He was predeceased by his brother Pantaleon Colodonato. Mass 11:00 am Wednesday March 27, 2019 in St. Eliz. of Hungary Catholic Church, 618 Fullerton Ave Whitehall, PA 18052. Viewing 10:30 am in Church foyer. Memorials to 968 Postal Road Suite 110 Allentown, Pennsylvania 18109
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 26, 2019
