Anthony "Tony" F. Gulotta, formerly of Phoenixville, PA, died in Bethlehem, PA on September 3, 2020. The son of Christopher and Betty Gulotta, Tony was born October 22, 1928 in Brooklyn, New York, and could spin quite a tale about his days in the old neighborhood. In 1950 he graduated from Villanova University, and went on to serve two years in Japan and Korea during the Korean War. Tony's beloved Norma Travaglini was waiting at home for him, and they were wed in 1952, the beginning of a 63 year marriage. They eventually settled in Phoenixville, PA, where Tony worked in sales for over 40 years. He retired in 1993 as vice president of sales for Acme-Hardesty Company of Blue Bell, Pennsylvania.
Over the years Tony was an avid fan of baseball, opera, history and old movies. He gardened, played tennis, collected lead soldiers, and even dabbled in guitar for a time. Travel was a longtime passion, and he and Norma traveled throughout the US as well as to Europe, Russia and Bermuda over the years. One of Tony's proudest achievements was his poetry. Dozens of his works, often humorous reflections on life, were published in literary journals and magazines, including The Saturday Evening Post. His poetry won awards in many state poetry organizations throughout the country, and his local radio interviews, readings, and newspaper columns eventually led to his being declared "Poet Laureate" of Phoenixville in 2006.
Predeceased by his beloved wife Norma in 2016, Tony is survived by his sons Paul Gulotta (wife Kristine) of Emmaus, PA and Chris Gulotta (wife Candy) of Easton, PA, as well as grandchildren Valerie, Luke, Anthony, Jackie and Maryann, and great-grandchildren Emma, Daniel, Chris and Kyle.
Tony will be fondly remembered by those who loved him as a bit of a character who enjoyed being the center of attention. In his eyes, Family was primo, and nothing brought him more joy than sitting at the head of a holiday table, surrounded by family, with a sumptuous Italian feast presented by his loving wife Norma.
A spring 2021 memorial service is planned. Please contact Tony's son Chris at cgulotta54@gmail.com if you would like to be notified at that time. Arrangements by Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, Allentown.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society
or the Alzheimer's Association
.